January 5, 2022

At the end of the day, the Prime Minister's greetings, thanked Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: One national leader after another greeted Mamata Banerjee on her birthday this morning. The Union Minister was also on the list At the end of the day, however, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the West Bengal Chief Minister a happy birthday. In reply, Mamata Banerjee also thanked Narendra Modi

Wishing the Chief Minister a happy birthday, the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter shortly after 9:30 pm on Wednesday, “Happy Birthday to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Didi. I wish him a long life and a healthy life. ” In reply, the Chief Minister wrote to the Prime Minister, “Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister, for your kindness.”

The Prime Minister, however, was busy with his visit to Punjab today He was forced to return to Punjab leaving the tour unfinished due to blockade

However, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Ritesh Deshmukh and Kamal Hasan have sent birthday wishes to the Chief Minister since this morning. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed his best wishes

Apart from thanking everyone separately, Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter tonight, “I sincerely thank everyone for their warm greetings on this day. Special thanks to the entire grassroots family You give me the strength to fight every day Let’s all take an oath to give the best service to the people. “

