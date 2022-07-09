At the top of the North 24 Parganas, the state in a single day about 3 thousand corona affected – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Corona continues to grow in the state Statistics released by the state health department on Saturday also show that the number of corona cases in the state in the last 24 hours was 298.

Statistics on Saturday also showed that the highest number of new cases were detected in a single day in the North 24 Parganas district. With this, North 24 Parganas 6 remained at the top in terms of new attacks for five consecutive days Even in terms of the number of victims, this district is surpassing Kolkata by 6

According to statistics on Saturday, six more people have died in the state due to corona infection At present, the infection rate in the state is 15.89 percent Since the corona’s power came under control, the common man has practically learned the rules of health Corona’s power is on the rise again due to not taking precautionary measures like wearing a mask or maintaining social distance. The state government, however, is keeping an eye on the whole situation The administration is still assuring that the situation is not alarming

In this situation, experts and doctors are emphasizing on taking booster dose to control the corona infection. But most people are reluctant to take that dose

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 10, 2022, 01:14 IST

Tags: Coronavirus, Covid 19