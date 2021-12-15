ATMs will also be closed, if you see the day of the bank strike soon, the danger is yours – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Workers on a two-day bank strike against the privatization of state-owned enterprises. That is why there may be problems in banking services again before the end of the year. Almost all trade unions have called for a two-day bank strike on Thursday and Friday. This is likely to disrupt the services of all state-owned and private banks, including the State Bank of India.

Strikes called by the United Forum of Bank Unions in the past have also seen a complete shutdown of banking services. From that experience, it is thought that in the next two days, the financial transactions in the country will be hit hard. However, as it is the third week, the bank will remain open this Saturday.

The workers have been agitating for a long time to stop the privatization of the bank. He had earlier said that they would launch a massive movement across the country against the Center to prevent bank privatization. This time they are walking on that path. Nine unions are joining the two-day bank strike on December 16 and 17. Sanjay Das, secretary of the West Bengal branch of the All India Bank Officers Confederation, told a press conference on Wednesday on behalf of the United Forum of Bank Unions that all public and private banks in the state would join the strike. On the other hand, Gautam Niyogi, convener of the state branch of the United Forum of Bank Unions, said protests against the central government’s policy would not be limited to the strike. If the central government does not back down, preparations are being made for a bigger movement in the coming days.

What will happen these two days? According to the strikers, ATM services will be closed at this time, but the ATMs in the hospital will not be covered by the strike. That is why many people are worried. They think that even if there is no problem in providing money on the first day, there may be problems in the next day.