‘Atomic bomb’ to BJP, Trinamool says ‘traitor’! Mithun starts with Tarja – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the face of the vote, he joined the BJP and responded. The dialogue of the warmed-up film was invigorated by the Bengali BJP. But after the BJP’s defeat in the 2021 assembly elections, he virtually disappeared from Bengal politics.

Recently, ‘Fatakest’ Mithun Chakraborty has returned to Bengal. However, the ruling party of Bengal, the Trinamool Congress, did not agree to give him importance. State BJP president Sukant Majumder compared Mithun Chakraborty to an atomic bomb. He has hinted to use Mithun as a weapon against the grassroots. And Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Mithun Chakraborty ate the complaint. Says’ Look Mami I’m growing. Who forbade him to come for a year? Gokhro, Keute says Lau Doga actually came out. He flops in politics. Traitor. Fleeing from the ED, he came to stab Mamata Banerjee in the back on behalf of the BJP. I heard Mithun Da crying. Said to see. If there is a feeling of gratitude, then why did the brother and sister ruin the relationship? Mamata’s feet should be bowed with hands. Please do not go to dialog. He has no political credentials. “

Read more: Mamata, Draupadi likely to meet presidential candidate in Kolkata

Mithun set foot in Kolkata on Monday. He has already visited the state BJP headquarters. He had a meeting with Sukantar there. Mithun said he would work as a general worker of the BJP. The team will give instructions, will fulfill the responsibilities given with devotion. Although Mithun did not disclose what responsibility is being given to him. However, the BJP leadership has indicated that he will be used against the grassroots in the coming days.

However, the Trinamool Congress is not willing to take this seriously. The party’s senior MP Saugat Roy said, ‘Now there is no vote. Mithun has no effect People used to like that sweetness. That sweetness is no more At one point, Ramla campaigned for Chakraborty in the by-elections. I preached on behalf of Sujit. He lost. Subhash Chakraborty could not hold the place. Mamata Banerjee sent him to the Rajya Sabha. Then Eddie went to press. In fact, he has no public base.

Read more: Factor Matua vote! Before the 24th election, Shan Banga is again in the arms of BJP

Asked what role Mithun is going to play in the state BJP, Sukant Majumder said, “We call Mithunda a heavyweight campaigner, a star campaigner in English. Naturally, that weapon will be used in certain places. Atomic bombs are not always used in war!” Hand grenades are used. When an atomic bomb is needed, we will charge. “

However, Trinamool MP Saugat Roy refused to give importance to Sukantar’s words. He said, “Next year is the panchayat election. The Lok Sabha election is the next year. Mithun has no influence. He should do everything as he lost his influence in Bollywood and took refuge in Ooty, opened a hotel. Those who change parties, what will they change in Bengal! The people of Bengal do not like all this. “

Trinamool is reluctant to give importance to Mithun. Mithun abruptly resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. In those days, rumors started circulating about his private meeting with Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. After that, Mithun joined the BJP on March 26, 2021, proving all speculations to be true. Since then, Mithun has been seen campaigning for Gerua Shibir in Bengal more than once. He was also seen giving a warm speech at a meeting of the Kolkata Brigade in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He got involved in the controversy by commenting on the dialogues of the famous movie ‘Ami Jaat Gokhro, Ek Chobalei Chhob’, ‘I will kill here, corpses will fall in the crematorium’.

Although BJP leader Dilip Ghosh had complained, Mithun’s name has been implicated in multiple cases. So he did not come to Bengal. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said, ‘Is Gokhro so scared? What case? We are also fighting the case. The fool is talking nonsense. In fact, Sukanta has no price. That is why Delhi is sending guest artists.

On the other hand, Mithun is now shooting a movie with Trinamool MP Dev. There he speaks of an example of courtesy. Minister of State Shashi Panja, however, says, ‘Mithun did not show courtesy in the social sense. He is the one who is getting into the BJP’s washing machine. ‘

And Kunal Ghosh said, ‘Acting with our MPs is actually professionalism. But he has shown disrespect to Mamata Banerjee. He is uttering the words of BJP. This is the ultimate rudeness. ‘

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 06, 2022, 09:47 IST

Tags: BJP, Mithun Chakraborty, TMC