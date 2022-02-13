Attack on Congress candidate’s house in the dark of night, Trinamool on the brink of allegations – News18 Bangla



#Bahrampur: Allegations of miscreants attacking the house of Congress candidates in the dark of night again. The ruling party has been accused of attacking the house of a Congress candidate in Ward 11. Congress claims that grassroots miscreants attacked and smashed CCTV cameras on Saturday night. Bahrampur is hot on the heels of an attack on the house of a Congress candidate before the municipal polls. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress candidate from Ward 11 Aparna Sharma said that the allegation was completely false and fabricated.

Allegations of attacks on Congress candidates before the municipal elections are being raised every day. Allegedly, grassroots miscreants are attacking the houses of candidates in multiple wards of Bahrampur municipality. Congress candidate Tanushree Ghosh alleged that the Trinamool candidates had been in the area for a long time. Then at night his house was attacked. Shots were also fired. He said that there were seven or eight miscreants. It is alleged that the miscreants first broke the CCTV camera of the house. The grassroots are creating terror all around so that people are afraid to vote, claims Tanushree.

Adhir Chowdhury also opened his mouth. “On the one hand, it is being said that there is democracy. On the other hand, all this is happening. The grassroots should openly say that the opposition cannot vote, the Congress will not participate in the vote.” Provincial Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

On the other hand, the allegation of attack was completely false and fabricated, said Aparna Sharma, Trinamool candidate of Ward No. 11 under Bahrampur Municipality. He said that propaganda against the grassroots was being spread through this planned incident.

