Attacks Modi Shah and says TMC is getting ready for giving strong fight in 2024 Loksabha Election | Madan Mitra gave ‘theory’, what did he keep with the Chief Minister? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Omicron panic is growing in the state. And in this situation Kamarhati Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra gave a new argument. According to him, the prevalence of this new variant of coronavirus has increased with the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the state. Apart from mocking Modi-Shah’s visit to Bengal, the veteran Trinamool MLA has once again conveyed the message that preparations for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections have begun.

On Sunday, Madan Mitra said, “We are here. We will fight for 2024.” The ruling Trinamool Congress is trying to strengthen its fears in the national politics after the collapse of the BJP in the Bengal Assembly elections and the formation of a government with a huge majority of the Trinamool for the third time. On Sunday, that word came up again in the words of Trinamool leader Madan Mitra. The Kamarhati MLA once again made it clear that the Trinamool leadership is moving ahead with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind.

On this day, Madan Mitra made another demand to the Chief Minister and Trinamool Supremo. “Our Durga Pujo has been recognized by UNESCO. My wish to the Chief Minister is to declare Kalipujo as a state heritage,” he said. He further said, “Declare Didi Kalipujo a heritage, and the rest will be understood by Kali devotees like me.”

Earlier, Madan Mitra was found in the mood to celebrate the huge victory after the announcement of KMC Election Result 2021 last Tuesday. He said, ‘Look how it feels! Which the CPM sees income. The income is what the BJP sees. See how it feels! ‘ (Madan Mitra). This is how Madan Mitra conveyed the message after a landslide victory in the by-elections. Maten Kamarhati MLA in celebration wearing black glass sunglasses, black Punjabi-pajamas. Kolkata is busy with green storms. Then why is Madan Mitra wearing black? His clear answer was, “BJP-CPM has no one to take to the streets to mourn. So I went out in black to mourn.”