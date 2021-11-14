Attacks Rajib Banerjee saying will not allow Gaddars in Howrah | Trinamool MPs warned not to allow traitors to enter … – News18 Bangla

#Howrah: Former Trinamool MLA and Minister Rajib Banerjee (Rajib Banerjee Prasun Banerjee) has left BJP and returned to Trinamool House. But along with the BJP camp, he had to face the ridicule of the party from the very beginning. This time again the flame of dissatisfaction with Rajib Banerjee’s ‘return home’ is openly inside the grassroots. After Kalyan Banerjee, this time the explosive Howrah MP Prasun Banerjee (Prasun Banerjee). Saf said he would not allow anyone to enter Howrah before the vote to survive. Not only that, Trinamool MP (Rajib Banerjee Prasun Banerjee) has warned to leave the party if necessary and stay at the feet of leader Mamata Banerjee.

Read more: Corruption is the only cure! ‘Hometask’ in Deucha-Pachami Anubrat Mandal …

Rajiv Banerjee left the Trinamool and joined the BJP just before the 2021 Assembly polls. However, after the unimaginable success of the Trinamool in the Ekushey assembly, the former forest minister of the state returned home. After going to Tripura, Rajiv Banerjee returned to the grassroots holding the hand of Abhishek Banerjee. But the return of the former forest minister to this house was not well received by many grassroots leaders. Kalyan Banerjee, a Trinamool MP from Srirampur, has been firing on Rajiv from the very beginning. This time, Howrah MP Prasoon Bandyopadhyay (Rajib Banerjee Prasun Banerjee) played another tune.

At a meeting on Sunday, Prasoon Babu was heard saying, “Many left the party before the vote. Even two days ago, they insulted Didi. They are now carrying Didi’s picture in their pockets. At least they will not be allowed to come to Howrah. I will not allow anyone to enter Howrah to survive. I will resign if necessary. If the party says so, I will leave the party and fall at the feet of Mamata Banerjee. But I will not allow the traitors to enter. ”

Read more: Minister-MLA’s ‘Jugalbandite’ is going on! The people of Malda are shocked to see the new role of Firhad Hakim …

Trinamool youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya also stabbed Rajiv Banerjee, though not in a strong tone like Prasoon. He said, “Many people have said a lot to the leader. I myself once said that when the traitors join the party, I will lie down in front of the grassroots office. But today I am saying that they are so sinful that they have to hold the feet of Mamata Banerjee for their sins. In this way, if they are guilty, then so be it. ” However, Rajiv Banerjee has not yet responded to the sarcasm of his former comrades-in-arms.