#Kolkata: Money was needed for urgent reasons So Sagar Sampui, a resident of Birji East in Patuli, plans to sell his bike. The help of various friends in the area to sell the bike, but the expected price did not match. About ten days ago, Sagar advertised the sale of bikes on an online site.

On Thursday, a man named Sion Das suddenly contacted Sagar on the phone to buy a bike. The man came on Thursday evening and wanted to talk to Sagar’s brother about buying a bike with Sagar’s brother. And like the five buyers, he paid Rs. 54,000 without knowing any information about the bike.

As soon as Sagar agreed, the young man filled the bag without seeing the valid documents of the bike. After the price of the bike was fixed, money was demanded from him to start the car. In fact, when he ran away with his bike, everyone forced him to pay. The accused tried to leave on a bike with a white sealed envelope but was stopped by Sagar’s friends.

Opening the sealed envelope, it is seen that there are 26 2000 taka notes in it. But upon seeing the notes, Sagar and his friends became suspicious. The paper of the notes is not the death of another note and the color of each note is also different. A closer look at the notes reveals that the number of 26 notes is also one As the suspicion deepens, the phone goes to Patuli police station. The investigating officer of the police station came to the spot and arrested the accused Sayan Das and confiscated the money.

The accused youth did not want to give his home address or the source of the counterfeit notes during the police interrogation but during the police interrogation he found a shop, where two more persons were arrested and several electronic items including a laptop and color printer were recovered. Accused Sion Das was arrested and the other two were detained.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 27, 2022, 13:35 IST

