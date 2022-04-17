Attempt to kill wife demanding dowry, arrested husband and Deor – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Attempted murder of wife demanding dowry, arrested husband and Deor. The woman became a resident of Bidhannagar Women’s Police Station. Bidhannagar Women’s Police arrested Tanmoy and Joy from Newtown last night on the basis of the woman’s allegations. The accused were taken to Bidhannagar court today. The police of Mahila police station requested to take them into their custody for 5 days. Bidhannagar Women’s Police have started an investigation into the motive behind the attempt to kill the woman.

According to police sources, a 30-year-old woman from Newtown lodged a complaint with the Bidhannagar Women’s Police Station on March 22. She claims that she got married to Tanmoy Das in 2019. However, after the marriage, her husband continued to abuse her mentally and physically for the sake of dowry. Besides, mother-in-law, father-in-law and Deor also use the same The family did not stop the torture even after the birth of the child. Then in January, the bride left her father-in-law’s house and went to her father’s house. On March 19, her husband and Deor came to her father’s house and attacked her. The two tried to strangle him. When an acquaintance of the woman came to the rescue from the house next door after hearing the voice, two people also attacked her. He was beaten with an iron rod The person’s leg was broken. The two then fled the scene.

Eventually, the woman became a resident of Bidhannagar Women’s Police Station. Bidhannagar Women’s Police arrested Tanmoy and Joy from Newtown last night on the basis of the woman’s allegations. The accused were taken to Bidhannagar court today. The police of Mahila police station requested to take them into their custody for 5 days. Bidhannagar Women’s Police have started an investigation into the motive behind the attempt to kill the woman.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: April 17, 2022, 15:12 IST

Tags: Bidhannagar