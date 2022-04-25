Attendance will be given, but the condition is anubrat! What did the Trinamool leader say in his letter to CBI? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Anubrat Mandal has again sought time from the CBI to appear in the case of cattle smuggling and post-poll violence. Trinamool leader appeals to Central Intelligence Agency to summon him after May 21 His lawyer conveyed the message to the CBI on the same day

Anubrat Mandal 7 was discharged from SSKM Hospital last Friday After that, the CBI sent a new notice to him again Apart from the cattle smuggling case, Anubrat was also directed to appear in the post-poll violence case Although doctors have asked him to rest for a month, the Trinamool’s Birbhum district president told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that it was not possible for him to appear on the grounds.

According to sources, a letter has been sent to the CBI on behalf of Anubrat Mandal on the same day stating that he should be summoned after May 21 in both the cases. Because the doctors of SSKM Hospital have advised him to rest for one month However, the Trinamool leader said in a letter that the CBI officials could come to his house and interrogate him if they wanted Although the CBI will go to Anubrat Mandal’s house and interrogate him, there is no news yet Anubrat 7 is in Kolkata at the moment

However, the CBI is reluctant to accept the argument of chronic illness According to sources, the report which was sent to the CBI by the doctors of SSKM while he was admitted to Anubrat Hospital, has been sent for examination by the doctors of EMS, Delhi. CBI officials want to know whether it is possible to interrogate Anubrat Mandal at this time.