Audio Sharadiya is coming again to TOT Radio Kanekan, for Durga Puja 2022. This year’s Shardia is completely different. This time it’s all about puja. Actor and educator Soumitra Bose is in charge of directing the chat and actor Biplab Dasgupta is with him. They will chat with many. Chatting with us from Kolkata are actors Rajtav Dutt, Devashankar Halder, Paran Banerjee and Chetna’s Arun Mukherjee. Afsana Mimi, Tripa Majumdar and Nima Rahman will chat from Bangladesh. Srabanti Mazum will be from abroad, meaning Europe