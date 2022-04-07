Augustine Cricket League Season ONE, jointly organised by St. Augustine’s Day School Barrackpore & Shyamnagar was a three-day inter-school cricket league, played at the Panihati Sports Club from 4th to 6th of April 2022. The 8 participating teams were: 1. Asian International School; 2. St. Claret School; 3. Sunrise English Medium School; 4. Julian Day School, Kalyani; 5. South City International School; 6. Gospel Home School; 7. St. Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore 8. St. Augustine’s Day School, Shyamnagar. The Guest of Honour for the opening ceremony was Sreevats Goswami, a Bengal and IPL cricketer. For the first two days each league match was a six over battle while the qualifier, eliminators and final match played on day three was for eight overs. All teams played excellent cricket displaying their talent on the field. Asian International School were the deserving winners beating St. Claret by nine wickets. There were many prizes like man of the match for each league, awards for upcoming batsman, bowler and fielder. Sk Javed from Asian International was the most valuable player. Other proud winners of the league: Best fielder was Swarnendy Halder from St. Augustine’s Barrackpore, Best bowler was Sahil Khan from Sunrise English Medium, Best batsman was Harsh Jain from Asian International. The guest on the final day was Bengal cricketer Arnab Nandi. The intent behind the inter-school Cricket was aptly summarised by CEO Mr. Amitava Chowdhury “A healthy mind dwells in a healthy body. In-campus schooling is opening after a long break and this inter-school event will bring back energy and enthusiasm among the students. As a school we focus not just on academic but co-curricular and sports as well. An event such as this will be able to spot hidden amongst students.” Rubikon Akademie was the event partner who managed and conduct the tournament.

