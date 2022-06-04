aunt allegedly killed newborn child in rajarhat – News18 Bangla

#Rajarhat: Tragic, nagkajanaka, demonic! Kakima was accused of snatching her eight-month-old daughter from her mother’s lap due to family unrest in Raigachhi, Rajarhat.

The family feud started yesterday, Friday night, when eight-month-old Nurjahan Khatun was snatched from her mother’s lap and thrown to the ground by her aunt Yasmin Begum. The baby was rushed to Rick Jawani Hospital, where he died today, Saturday morning. Police from Rajarhat police station reached the spot and arrested the accused. The locals got angry with the accused in such a heinous incident. It is learned that the assailants snatched the accused from the police and started beating him.

On the other hand, the rescue of the headless body of a housewife centered on Basanti. The deceased was identified as Tamina Sardar, 28. The incident took place at Harbhangi village of Basanti police station in South 24 Parganas. On Saturday morning, the locals saw Tanima’s headless bloody body lying in the middle of the field. Upon receiving the news of the incident, the police of Basanti police station came and recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. According to police and local sources, Tanima was married to her cousin’s husband Zakir Mollah about ten years ago. Due to the second marriage, unrest started in Zakir’s family. For a long time, Tanima was threatened with death by her uncle’s family members. Tanima has been missing since last night. His headless body was recovered on Saturday morning. The family of the deceased claimed that Tanima was killed due to a dispute. Police have started investigation into the incident.

Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: June 04, 2022, 16:31 IST

