Authorities decide not to increase seats in Calcutta University – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Seats are not increasing at the postgraduate level of Calcutta University. Authorities in Calcutta University announced the decision on Tuesday after strong protests on Monday. Students staged a protest at Calcutta University on Monday. They also demanded that the number of seats at the postgraduate level should be increased so that everyone could be admitted. With that, the Vice-Chancellor was also kept under siege.

The students alleged that the police had entered the campus and removed the students in an unethical manner. The students also claimed that there was a small scuffle. Since then, he has been chanting slogans with posters outside the gates of the university. They demanded that they talk to the Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University about increasing the number of seats. But in the end it did not happen.

On Tuesday, Calcutta University informed that the Calcutta University will not increase any seats in the current situation. Calcutta University authorities have taken this decision. The decision was taken at a meeting of the faculty council of all departments on Tuesday. However, the university authorities are also protesting against yesterday’s incident. University authorities allege that outsiders entered the university on Monday and tried to create chaos.

The university campus on College Street was abuzz with student protests all day on Monday. The students were constantly chanting slogans. There was a possibility of some noise in it. Although there was no major disturbance.

