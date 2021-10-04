Auto in Kolkata: ভোলবদল! Kolkata will be a witness, this time e-auto is on the road!

#Kolkata: The state government is emphasizing on e-transport to reduce pollution in major cities of the state including Kolkata. Therefore, various attempts have been made to increase people’s interest in the e-transport fair which has been going on for the last three days. However, e-auto is notable among them. Autos ply in every corner of the state. In many cases, there are allegations of spreading pollution from autos. This time, the state transport department wants to replace the old fuel auto with a new e-auto.

Officials of the transport department have already discussed the matter. Talks will be held with the representatives of Auto Union soon. Transport Minister Firhad Hakim himself has seen the e-auto model. Electronic charging stations are being set up at multiple places in Kolkata, including Newtown-Salt Lake. There will be a facility to charge. And if this auto runs, the level of pollution will come to zero. So the state is emphasizing on e-auto. Pollution control in Kolkata city praised by world economic forum.

Pollution has been reduced due to electric bus and ferry system. This system is very effective in reducing pollution in the coming days. Pollution is increasing in the capital of Delhi. There is praise for this initiative of Kolkata According to the State Transport Department, another 1,000 eco-friendly electric buses are set to hit the city in the next few years. They will run from various bus depots in Kolkata and Newtown. Buses will maintain contact with different parts of the city. At present there are more than one electric bus or e-bus in Kolkata. Over the last three years, e-buses have become very popular in the city. It has even been highly praised in foreign courts.

Therefore, the West Bengal Transport Department wants to launch more environmentally friendly buses to improve the transport system infrastructure. Already, a number of steps have been taken to increase the number of charging stations and build modern bus stands. As a result, if such buses are increased, there will be no problem in terms of infrastructure. Besides, a plan has also been taken by the transport department to set up a solarized bus depot. On the one hand, the city’s infrastructure development, on the other hand, to control air pollution, electric buses were introduced in Kolkata a year ago. Which was popular in Calcutta from the beginning. That e-bus service in Kolkata also won recognition in the international arena. The International Electricity Agency’s 2020 Global Electric Vehicle Outlook (JVO) report is published in Paris. The report praised Kolkata’s e-bus service as the only city in the country.

Kolkata has emerged as the fourth city along with Shenzhen in China, Helsinki in Finland and Santiago in Chile. According to the report, Kolkata has become a model for many cities in the world in this regard. Besides, the state power department has already introduced electric vehicles (e-cars) on a trial basis. According to the sources of the power department, the price of petrol and diesel is increasing day by day. As a result, the cost of driving is increasing every day. There is pollution with that. With all aspects in mind, the office launched the battery-powered car on an experimental basis.