Autopsy at Central Hospital, security to family, what the court said about Kashipur incident – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The High Court has ordered an autopsy of a BJP worker at Alipur Command Hospital in Kashipur. A division bench of the Calcutta High Court headed by Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj ordered the autopsy of BJP activist Arjun Chaurasia at the Alipore Command Hospital following the family’s plea. The autopsy will be conducted in the presence of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of South 24 Parganas District. The entire autopsy will have to be videographed and at the same time AIIMS specialist doctors will be present during the autopsy. Other specialist doctors including the head of the forensic department of Arjikar Hospital will be present.

The Kolkata Police Commissioner has been directed to make precise security arrangements so that there is no disturbance while transporting the body from Arjikar Hospital to Alipore Command Hospital. Forensic experts believe that an autopsy can be performed within 24 hours.

The court therefore observed that the autopsy should be completed as soon as possible. The case will be heard again on Tuesday. Kolkata police will provide security to the family members of the deceased BJP worker. The family does not want the son’s autopsy to be done at the hospital. Family members want an autopsy in the presence of eminent physicians from the Central Hospital All India Institute of Medical Sciences and experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

At two o’clock in the afternoon, the mother and brother of the deceased reached the court number one of the Chief Justice. On their behalf, lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal and lawyer Subir Sanyal told the court that Arjun had not been found since Thursday evening. The family members lodged a complaint with the local police station If the police had been active at that time, Arjun might not have had to lose his life. The hanging body was recovered from an abandoned quarter in Kashipur today. And today, after charging with sticks and injuring the family members, the police took away the body for autopsy. State police or state government hospitals have no confidence in the autopsy. The High Court directed the Central Hospital Command to conduct an autopsy with initial recognition of the family’s concerns.

