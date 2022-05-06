May 6, 2022

Autopsy of dead BJP worker to be conducted at Command Hospital in Kashipur, HC orders – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin


The autopsy of slain BJP activist Arjun Chaurasia in Kashipur will be conducted at Alipore Command Hospital. This order was given by the Division Bench 8 of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on this day Police sent Arjun Chaurasia’s body to RGK Medical College Hospital for autopsy From there the body will be sent to Command Hospital

A division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava said that the head of the forensic science department at RGK Medical College Hospital would be present during the autopsy. The court ordered videography of the entire autopsy process An autopsy will be conducted in the presence of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of South 24 Parganas. The High Court has directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner to ensure that Arjun Chaurasia’s body reaches the Command Hospital without any hindrance. Police have also been directed to provide security to the families of the victims

Details coming …

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: BJP, Calcutta High Court



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

West Bengal News: Where did Arjun Chaurasia’s pocket money go? Mystery is forming

2 hours ago admin

Autopsy at Central Hospital, security to family, what the court said about Kashipur incident – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Amit Shah: Amit Shah at Saurabh’s house in the evening today, Maharaj’s house under security!

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

West Bengal News: Where did Arjun Chaurasia’s pocket money go? Mystery is forming

2 hours ago admin

Autopsy at Central Hospital, security to family, what the court said about Kashipur incident – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Amit Shah: Amit Shah at Saurabh’s house in the evening today, Maharaj’s house under security!

3 hours ago admin

Autopsy of dead BJP worker to be conducted at Command Hospital in Kashipur, HC orders – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

ITC’s Savlon Swasth India Mission begins #HandwashFirst on World Hand Hygiene Day

4 hours ago admin