Autopsy of dead BJP worker to be conducted at Command Hospital in Kashipur, HC orders – News18 Bangla

The autopsy of slain BJP activist Arjun Chaurasia in Kashipur will be conducted at Alipore Command Hospital. This order was given by the Division Bench 8 of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on this day Police sent Arjun Chaurasia’s body to RGK Medical College Hospital for autopsy From there the body will be sent to Command Hospital

A division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava said that the head of the forensic science department at RGK Medical College Hospital would be present during the autopsy. The court ordered videography of the entire autopsy process An autopsy will be conducted in the presence of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of South 24 Parganas. The High Court has directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner to ensure that Arjun Chaurasia’s body reaches the Command Hospital without any hindrance. Police have also been directed to provide security to the families of the victims

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 06, 2022, 16:49 IST

Tags: BJP, Calcutta High Court