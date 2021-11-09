Awareness about stroke: Can you have a stroke? Udyog Nami Hospital to know the future fears

Kolkata: Stroke. When you hear it, you get fever with sweat. Many people have the misconception that heart attack and stroke are the same thing. But doctors say there is a big difference between the two. Stroke has nothing to do with heart attack. Stroke occurs when blood clots form in the brain. Doctors say that one out of every four people in the world is likely to have a stroke.

On the other hand, in our country, one person suffers a stroke every 20 seconds. In many cases a person who has a stroke, in many cases he or the people around him do not understand and in many cases it is too late to take the sick person to the doctors. Most of the time it is not possible to save the patient due to delay or some part of the patient’s body becomes paralyzed.

The first 4 hours after a stroke are marked as ‘Golden Hour’ or ‘Golden Hour’. Symptoms such as sudden speech impediment, difficulty walking, dizziness, or fainting may indicate a stroke. But is it possible to have a stroke without any symptoms? Yes, that is not always the case. This is called ‘silent stroke’. The body does not in any way inform about this stroke. Usually there are no symptoms. So it becomes difficult to catch, there is such a big problem in the body.

The Amri Hospital Group in Kolkata has recently launched an innovative diagnostic method. If you visit any branch of Dhakuria, Salt Lake or Mukundpur Amri Hospital, there are banners related to stroke diagnosis from different places. There is a QR code given, if you scan that QR code on your mobile phone, a question will be answered on your mobile phone where you will be asked whether you have age, lifestyle, habit, your heart kidney or any other disease. If you answer all those questions correctly, the chances of you having a stroke in the future will immediately appear on the mobile screen. With this method you can quickly go to the doctor.

Apratim Chatterjee, a neurologist at Amri Hospital, said, “Stroke is on the rise among the very young due to our lifestyle. This procedure is very important. “It simply came to our notice then.