Awareness session on Scoliosis with Dr. Thomas Joseph Kishen at Manipal Hospitals Outreach Clinic in Kolkata

Manipal Hospitals Bangalore, riding on the success of performing breakthrough spine surgeries, organized an awareness session on “Different Types of Scoliosis and Symptoms & Effects” with Dr. Thomas Joseph Kishen, Consultant – Spine Surgery & Spine Care at Manipal Hospitals Bangalore, Old HAL Airport Road.

The awareness session was organized at Manipal Hospitals Outreach Clinic at EM Bypass, Kolkata. It was aimed at creating awareness on before and after the Scoliosis Surgery condition and what are the effects on the health condition of a human being.

Dr. Kishen also discussed about the different types Scoliosis, which is a lateral curvature in the normally straight vertical line of the spine, like Congenital Scoliosis, Neuromuscular Scoliosis, Degenerative Scoliosis and Idiopathic Scoliosis along with focusing on the current cases related to scoliosis and patients travelling from Kolkata, North Eastern part of India to Manipal Hospitals Bangalore.

Scoliosis, a sideways curvature of the spine, is a medical condition in which a person’s spine has a sideways curve. The curve is usually “S” or “C” shaped. In some people, the degree of curve is stable, while in others, it increases over time. The normal shape of a person’s spine includes a curve at the top of the shoulder and a curve at the lower back. If your spine is curved from side to side or in an “S” or “C” shape, you might have scoliosis.

Dr. Thomas Joseph Kishen, said, “Scoliosis is a condition that causes the spine to curve sideways. There are different types of scoliosis that affect children and adults. The most common type is “idiopathic,” which means the exact cause is not known. Bending of straight spine leads to scoliosis. Mild scoliosis does not typically cause problems, but more severe cases can affect breathing and movement. Pain is usually present in adults, and can worsen with age. It can be treated by Observation, Bracing and Operation process which is also called Triple O formula instead of any medication process. Scoliosis is treatable but it is non-preventable.”

Dr. Thomas Joseph Kishen has his expertise in Surgical and Non-Surgical treatment of Spinal Disorders including Disc Surgery and Spinal Fusions at all levels of the spine from the neck to the lower back, Spinal Injections, Spinal Tumour Surgery, Scoliosis and Kyphosis Surgery. Dr. Kishen has been honored with several prestigious awards like Dr. Balu Sankaran Gold Medal for ‘Standing first in India in the Diplomate of the National Board Exam’ in Orthopaedics for the year 2001. Professor M.V. Daniel Gold Medal for `Exemplary Commitment to Patient Care` for the year 2000 from PSG Institute of Medical Sciences, Coimbatore. Dr. Premananda Nayak Award for the `Best Outgoing D`Ortho Student` from MAHE University, Manipal for the year 1998. ASSI-Depuy Best Spine Research Award at the ASI conference at Bangalore in January 2005 for the paper titled `Is single-stage posterior column shortening a safe and reliable procedure in active spinal tuberculosis’. He has written numerous articles on Spinal Surgery. Osteoporosis and kyphotic deformity: A very real risk for post-menopausal women – is written by Dr. Thomas Joseph Kishen.

