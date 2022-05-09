Ayla, Amphani to Ashani – Why do cyclones strike again and again in May? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: May means the fear of a cyclone At least the trend of the last few years says so Amphan, Yash or Ashani – the next cyclone is forming in the month of May Why is the cyclone trend so high in May?

Meteorologists are giving more than 7 reasons for this According to Sanjeev Bandyopadhyay, Eastern Officer, Alipore Meteorological Department, April and May are the pre-monsoon season. In May, cyclones are most prevalent. In May, there is a suitable environment for cyclones in the Bay of Bengal. This cyclone depends on a number of factors. They are-

Sea surface temperature is one of the reasons. The sea is usually suitable for cyclones only if the minimum temperature is 26. At present the temperature in the Bay of Bengal is about 30.

A favorable environment for a cyclone is created only when there is a favorable condition for the wind to rise. When the heat wave continues in hot weather, the air comes from top to bottom. So the chances of a cyclone are low.

Catalyst – Pubali air or depression. Even if there is a cyclone, it helps to create a cyclone. Sudden formation of a system on the surface of the sea that creates a favorable environment for cyclones.

Rotation – The formation of such energy on the sea surface helps to organize the cyclone of a cyclone.

Sea-level cyclones may also be suitable for La Lina or global warming.

Read more: Lightning is moving fast over the water, wind is blowing near Puri, heavy rain is coming.

Coming over the Bay of Bengal, many weak cyclones or low pressure also came to life again. There are examples of cyclones or low pressure cyclones reaching the Bay of Bengal from different oceans.

Read more: Cyclone ‘Ashani’ blows in the sea, tremors will fall in 2 districts in 30 minutes

According to the weather office, Ayla was hit in May 2009. Hurricane Fani came in May 2019. (Although its impact was less in Bengal) 6 Amphan is in May 2020. Cyclone Yas struck in May 2021.

Director Sanjeev Bandyopadhyay said that in the pre-monsoon season, April and May are more prone to cyclones, while October-November is more prone to cyclones. However, the suitable environment for a cyclone in May is much higher.