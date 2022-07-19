Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav : Commencement Celebration, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is being celebrated at various stations.

Kolkata: Indian Railways has planned a week-long celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrita Mohotsav’ from Monday 18th July to 23rd July. ‘Azaadi Ka Amrita Mohotsav’ is an initiative of the Central Government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. The plan has identified 27 trains and 75 railway stations across 24 states.

A total of 5 stations have been identified in this plan along with other stations in the country for Eastern Railway and Kolkata Metro. Netaji Bhavan station for Metro Rail, and Burdwan, Naihati, Subhashgram, Zirat and Bhagalpur stations for Eastern Rail have been identified. Three trains have also been identified. The trains are Howrah-Siuri Hull Express, Howrah-Kalka Mail Netaji Express and Sealdah Amritsar Jaliwanawalabagh Express respectively.

Eastern Railway General Manager Arun Arora inaugurated the program on the day, saying, “Specific stations will be called “Individual Stations”, trains will be called “Spotlight Trains”. As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrita Mohotsav’, the program ‘Azadi Ki Railgari Our Station’ will be held this week under the overall spirit of ‘Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan’ known as ‘Iconic Week’ which will showcase unity.” Public announcement systems will play patriotic songs throughout the week starting today, trains and stations will be decorated with national flags. There will also be a selfie corner.

Besides, on this day, on the occasion of this iconic week, a motorcycle procession of the Railway Police Force was organized by the Eastern Railway. 60 RPF will reach Bihar’s Champaran on 30 motorcycles. This motorcycle procession will cover more than 700 km from Kolkata. Out of 30 motorcycles, 5 bikes and 10 RPF will reach Delhi.

