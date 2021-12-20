Azim Premji University announces admissions for Postgraduate Programmes 2022

Azim Premji University, Bangalore, announces admissions to its full-time Postgraduate programmes based in Bengaluru.

Programmes offered: 2-year Programmes (Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline) – M.A. Education, M.A. Development, M.A. Public Policy & Governance, M.A. Economics. 1-year Programme (Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in Law) – LL.M. in Law & Development.

Unique Learning Experience: Strong grounding in theory, practice and research. Core courses to build understanding and perspectives in the domain. A large number of interdisciplinary / theme based elective choices. Competency building workshops in several areas like communication, finance etc. Open courses in art, music, cinema, dance, theatre etc. Weekly guest lectures, national and international conferences.

Integrated Field Practice: Opportunities for a variety of field experiences spread across all semesters consisting of weekly practicums, immersion visits, organizational internships, faculty- mentored research projects and independent field projects.

Accomplished Faculty Team: A team of 170 faculty members with extensive experience in teaching, research and field practice. High faculty-student ratio, dedicated faculty hours for meetings, close support and mentoring.

Fulfilling Career Opportunities: There is a growing need in the social sector for professionals with motivation and competence. We have an excellent placement record with over 90 organizations participating in campus placements every year. The placements team conducts several developmental workshops for students that help them make the right career choices.

Financial Assistance: Azim Premji University has an explicit commitment towards supporting economically disadvantaged students. The University provides extensive need-based scholarships, based on the family income of the students (100%, 75%, 50%, and 25%) on tuition, accommodation and food. Anyone with an annual income less than 7 lakhs can apply for scholarship. The University also offers 50% tuition fee waiver for candidates with minimum 3 years’ experience after graduation for all 2-year PG programmes.

Anurag Gupta, Director – Student Affairs, Azim Premji University said, “In a developing country like India, there is an immense need to systematically and formally train and educate students to be ready to work in the Social Sector. Azim Premji University has been contributing to this need of the country through its Postgraduate programmes in Education, Development, Economics, Public Policy and Law. Our endeavour is to produce competent, committed and motivated professionals for the Social Sector who will then go on to make a big difference to the Indian society.”

Admission Process and Dates: Students can apply online on the University website. Applicants will be selected based on a written test and personal interview for shortlisted students. Candidates with minimum 2 years’ experience after graduation will be given a chance to go through the early round of admission for M.A. Education, Development and Public Policy & Governance programmes.

New Campus: The University’s new campus is located on Sarjapur-Attibele Road on the outskirts of Bangalore. The 90 acres campus hosts state of the art facilities for enabling an effective teaching learning experience and a vibrant campus life.

Address: AZIM PREMJI UNIVERSITY, SURVEY No. 66, BURUGUNTE VILLAGE, BIKKANAHALLI MAIN ROAD, SARJAPURA, BENGALURU – 562125.

Admissions Mobile: 89718 89988,

EMAIL: [email protected], WEBSITE: www.azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in

About Azim Premji University: Azim Premji University was established under the Azim Premji University Act 2010 of the Government of Karnataka. Azim Premji Foundation, the sponsoring body set up the University as a fully philanthropic and not-for-profit entity, with a clear social purpose; to contribute to the realization of a just, equitable, humane and sustainable society. For media queries contact: [email protected]