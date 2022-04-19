Azim Premji University opens admissions for Postgraduate Diploma in Development Leadership 2023

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru has opened admissions for the Postgraduate Diploma in Development leadership programme.

Programme Highlights: The 11-month part-time Diploma programme is designed to allow participants to continue their existing work and employment while being enrolled in the programme. It offers a blend of on- campus and online learning across three terms.

Who Should Join: This programme is designed for mid to senior level professionals with eight or more years of experience in the development sector, who are already in leadership roles in their organisations or are likely to take on such roles soon. It is open to those working in NGOs, social movements and grassroots organisations.

What we offer- This programme will help participants to:

1. Deepen their perspectives on the historical processes and lived experiences shaping development realities in India to better inform their work.

2. Imagine alternative development approaches and outcomes, which foster equity, justice and sustainability.

3. Strengthen capabilities of leadership to build inclusive, adaptive and collaborative organisations.

4. Enhance analytical, communication and other competencies for oversight of financial management, data analysis and communication for development action and advocacy.

Dr. Richa Govil, Director, School of Development, Azim Premji University said, “Mid-career and senior professionals in the development sector have years of deep experience of working in the sector. This program helps them anchor their rich experiences within a broader understanding of society, development concerns, ideas and trajectories. It also helps them reflect upon the nature of development organisations and what it takes to lead them.”

Important dates for 2023 Admissions:

• Last date to apply: May 15, 2022

• Written Assignments & Interviews: June – July 2022

• Commencement of classes: Jan 2, 2023

To apply for this programme and for more details on programme content, eligibility and fees, please visit our website https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/programmes/development-leadership

About Azim Premji University: Azim Premji University was established under the Azim Premji University Act 2010 of the Government of Karnataka. Azim Premji Foundation, the sponsoring body set up the University as a fully philanthropic and not-for-profit entity, with a clear social purpose; to contribute to the realization of a just, equitable, humane and sustainable society.