Babita Sarkar received salary with interest, a total of Rs 7 lakh 96 thousand 422 – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Babita Sarkar received the first installment of salary as ordered by the High Court. Babita was the claimant for placement in the school where minister Paresh Adhikari’s daughter Ankita Adhikari got placement. Ankita Adhikari got the job without taking the personality test, lagging behind in the merit trial. The court gave strict orders as soon as that was revealed in the court. Ankita Adhikari’s job was canceled there, and Babita Sarkar was also offered a job.

Besides, at that time, the court ordered that the salary should be returned to Ankita Adhikari. The High Court said two installments for him. As per the instructions, Ankita Adhikari had already deposited the first installment. Similarly, Babita Sarkar received 7 lakh 96 thousand 822 taka. This is actually the first installment of salary for 41 months and two partial months. Along with the principal, he also received interest of 1877 taka. The total amount of salary received is 7 lakh 98 thousand 299 taka. Apart from this, the second installment money has been deposited, the court said that when that money will be available, it will be announced soon.

The administration is getting into trouble one after another in the teacher recruitment corruption case. Former education minister Partha Chatterjee has to be arrested in that corruption case. He is currently in ED custody. Apart from this, the money recovered from Arpita Mukherjee’s flat is also linked to corruption. All in all, Ankita’s investment in the solution to the new entanglement.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 28, 2022, 15:06 IST

