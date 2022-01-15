Babu Ghat Mela: Blood Sugar Armor, Medicine for Unrest in the World, Everything is available at Babu Ghat Mela

#SugarDwip: After bathing in the broken Gangasagar Mela, the devotees are returning to the Babughat one by one. But this time the minds of the saints are very bad. Kapil Muni visited the temple. But business is not good. The saints are sitting on Babughat with their hands on their cheeks.

This time less pilgrims have come to the fair due to the ban on corona. It can be said that the donations of the saints did not match. It was seen in the fair grounds of Babughat that there was nothing in the possession of Sadhu Baba except some rice and some raw money.

A saintly father from Gorakhpur said that he had bathed in Gangasagar Mela this time and visited Kapil Muni in the temple very well. Peace of mind. However, begging was not so much. Another saintly father said, don’t do it, they will never have it. They seek God. However, he also explained that the thugs at the fair are sharing alms for the fathers.

A saint was seen at the fair of Babughat. His name is Abdul. From mental turmoil to sugar armor, the body is drying up because someone else has hit the ban, he has all the elements of difficult ease. Sometimes he is burning water, sometimes he is giving amulets. In a moment, one by one, two hundred to one thousand rupees are being handed over to him.

Someone’s Rahu, someone’s Saturn, Ketu etc. planets are bad. Sadhu Baba was asked, where is Ketu located in the solar system? He kept quiet for a while and cut the pinch in his hand and said, ‘Don’t do this during business. Then all the customers will run away. You go away. Don’t kick me in the stomach. ‘

Buzrukir Mela, can’t wait to say that. Many people came there again and said, ‘Sadhu Baba, I took amulets with so much money last time. No work. ‘ However, seeing the police, Sadhubaba was getting quite restless.