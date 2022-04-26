Babughat Busstand: The bus stand is still not straight from Babughat

Kolkata: The private bus owners’ association was bent on removing the bus stand from Babughat. The bus owners’ organization claims that there is a mismatch between the real situation on multiple issues. They say, ‘Remove the bus stand’, it cannot be removed in such a short time. They complained that there was no such infrastructure for the swimming bus stand. Secondly, according to them, a new permit has to be issued to run the bus from Santragachhi to Babughat. That should be done first. Thirdly, it would not be profitable for anyone to run a bus from Santragachhi to Babughat and compete with other routes for the abnormal rise in fuel prices.

On the other hand, they said that it is not possible for their passengers to go to Santragachi to catch all the long distance buses from Babughat. It is not possible to come to Calcutta from there. So the application, let the transport department keep the short distance transport.

On April 11, the state transport department ordered the removal of the bus stand from Babughat. According to the guidelines, the bus stand has to be shifted from Babughat to Howrah swimming pool within 14 days. But for the time being, the bus owners have decided not to move The state transport department will hold another meeting with the bus owners on April 28. The bus terminus has been built in Santragachi for a long time The court has ordered to remove the bus stand from Babughat in multiple environmental cases The Babughat bus stand has also been blamed for pollution at the Maidan, Victoria Memorial. Babughat Chattar is also getting dirty due to the presence of bus stand

At the moment, long distance buses leave from Babughat Apart from this, some private buses plying from Kolkata to the suburbs also leave from Babughat. According to the Department of Transportation, all these buses have to move to Santragachi within 14 days. The Department of Transportation has issued guidelines to several organizations, including the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, the Bengal Bus Syndicate, and the Bus Minibus Owners Association. In the past, even though efforts were made to remove the bus stand, it did not happen in the end It remains to be seen whether it will be implemented in the end after the directive of the transport department

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: April 26, 2022, 08:46 IST

Tags: Babughat, Santragachhi