Babul did not forget Mamta’s choice, he gave a small gift before Pujo – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Babul Supriyo’s puja gift for Mamata Banerjee was handed over by Mamata Banerjee. And the Chief Minister is also very happy to get the small gift given by Babul Most importantly, the Asansol MP who joined the Trinamool a few days ago has chosen the gift for the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) keeping in mind his preferences.

On this day, Mamata Banerjee was present on the occasion of the inauguration of the autumn issue of Jago Bangla. It was there that Babul Supriyo (Babul Supriyo gifts pianica to Mamata Banerjee) handed over a musical instrument called Pianica to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister was very happy to get the small blue and white musical instrument

The Applet Chief Minister himself said that he first saw the musical instrument at the Victory Memorial on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Babul Supriya was also present on the occasion As a result, Babul knew that the Chief Minister liked that musical instrument

The Chief Minister said, 'I saw it on the occasion of January 23, it was red I asked him once Babylon has given me a blue gift That's fine – this is going to work for me. " Babul Supriya not only gave gifts but also showed the Chief Minister how to play the musical instrument. The chief minister also told Babul that he would later learn to play the musical instrument better from him.

There was a heated debate centered on the event on January 23 in Tonachakra Because as soon as the Chief Minister got up to speak on the occasion, some people from the audience chanted the slogan ‘Joy Sriram’. On hearing this, the angry Chief Minister left the venue without speaking With this, a heated tension was created between the BJP and the Trinamool But almost 9 months after that incident, Babul 7 still remembered the Chief Minister’s choice But until recently, Babul was known as one of the strongest critics of the Chief Minister But the Asansol MP said on the day that he had no shortage of respect for the chief minister.