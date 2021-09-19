Babul responds to mockery of change of team in East Bengal without getting a chance in Mohun Bagan – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mohunbagani 6 in my mind However, Babul Supriyo draws an example of Mohun Bagan, claiming that he did not get a chance in the first XI in Mohun Bagan and wrote his name in East Bengal. At the same time, he thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee for giving him that opportunity.

Babul made it clear that Trinamool (TMC) 7 appeared before him with a huge opportunity However, the Trinamool leader did not make it clear what the opportunity was Babul, however, made it clear that he did not expect any such offer At the same time, Babul Supriyo has announced that he will go to Delhi in a few days to meet Speaker Om Birla and resign as an MP.

Surprising everyone on Saturday, the Trinamool Congress announced the joining of Babul Later in the day, Saugat Roy and Derek O’Brien held a press conference with Babul Supriya on behalf of the Trinamool Congress. “I spoke to Abhishek Banerjee and Derek and Brian four days ago,” Babul said. Mamata Banerjee also made it clear that I should not give up the place I have created as a politician in the last seven years, even though I am singing. Abhishek, Derek said something to inspire me, after which I was forced to change my mind.

Earlier in the day, Babul made it clear that he was well aware of the harsh satire he would face after joining the party after being a fierce critic of the grassroots. However, he will answer all the unpleasant questions, said Babul 7 Babul also questioned their language skills in the way BJP leaders are attacking him like the Tathagata verdict. Indirectly, Babul tried to explain that he came to the grassroots without getting a chance to work in the BJP.

He compared his favorite team Mohun Bagan to lighten the situation “I thank Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee for giving me a chance in the playing XI,” Babul said. “I love Mohun Bagan, but I will not play for Mohun Bagan Junior unless I get a chance in the first XI,” said Babul. I will go to East Bengal and play in small teams if necessary.

Babul has repeatedly said that the responsibilities offered to him by the Trinamool Congress are very challenging. At the same time, however, Babul has informed that Mamata Banerjee will tell him what responsibility he will be given Trinamool MP Saugat Roy has said that Babul will probably meet the Chief Minister tomorrow, Monday.