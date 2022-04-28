Babul Supriyo: Babul Supriyo swears in great crisis! The legislature will respond to the governor’s ‘condition’, what is going to happen today?

#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s question about allowing Babul Supriyo to take oath is ‘unreasonable’. Oath has nothing to do with it. Nabanna sent the file to the Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday with the note sent by the governor to Nabanna’s parliamentary office on Tuesday. This will be informed to Raj Bhavan today, Thursday from the Secretariat of the Legislative Assembly.

Incidentally, the governor came to the rescue of Babul Supriya at Jadavpur University while he was a BJP minister. This time, as the victorious Trinamool MLA, he was the one who became the ‘obstacle’ in the oath of Babul Supriya. Unprecedented complications have begun surrounding the taking of the Babylonian oath. Trinamool alleges that the constitutional head of state is at the root of this. Controversy seems to have become commonplace around any swearing-in during the tenure of the current governor. This time too he was no exception.

After the just-concluded Baliganj Assembly by-election, the winning Trinamool candidate Babul Supriya was prepared for the swearing in file and sent to Raj Bhavan. Permission was sought from the Legislative Assembly for the Governor so that the swearing-in ceremony could be conducted from the Legislative Assembly. In that case the principal can read the oath to him. But as soon as he received the letter, the governor bent down. He sent the affidavit file back to the assembly by imposing some ‘conditions’ on the assembly.

But what is that condition? Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he would sign the file only after getting answers to all the questions he has raised so far regarding the assembly. Governor Dhankhar also summoned the secretary of the assembly to Raj Bhavan to explain the situation. Although the news in the state assembly sources, all the questions of the governor have already been answered. There are no questions left to answer. As a result, even after being elected as MLA, there is a complication around when Babul will be able to take the oath of office in the assembly.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 28, 2022, 09:27 IST

