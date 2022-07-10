Babul Supriyo: Babul Supriyo with big responsibilities at the grassroots, very happy to be a partner of ‘extraordinary team’! Do you know what happened?

#Kolkata: He left the BJP MP post and joined the Trinamool Congress and became a MLA. However, Babul Supriyo has not yet received the ministry. In this atmosphere, the Trinamool has added the three leaders who joined the Trinamool to the list of the party’s national spokesperson. These leaders are – Kirti Azad, Mukul Sangma and of course Babul Supriya. And Babul is very happy with the decision of the top leadership of the team. He expressed his happiness on Facebook.

Babul wrote on Facebook, “My sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Didi Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. To include me in the extraordinary team of grassroots national spokespersons. I will do my best to fulfill the responsibility given to me.

Incidentally, within a few months of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly vote meter, Babul Supriya, a BJP MP from Asansol and a former Union Minister in the Modi government, abruptly joined the grassroots on September 18 at noon. He raised the flag of the ruling party of Bengal in the presence of Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He was later elected MLA from Baliganj Assembly. Meanwhile, Kirti Azad joined the grassroots last year. Former Indian cricketer who won the 1983 World Cup. He left the BJP and joined the Congress in February 2019, just before the Lok Sabha polls. He then left the Congress in New Delhi and joined the Trinamool. This time the Trinamool made that fame the national spokesperson.

Meanwhile, 12 Congress MLAs, including Mukul Sangma, the then Leader of the Opposition in Meghalaya, joined the Trinamool. In Meghalaya, the number of Congress MLAs was 16. With 12 MLAs joining, the main opposition party in the state is the Trinamool. The NDA has 40 MLAs in the 60-seat Meghalaya Assembly. This time that bud will also open its mouth to the grassroots at the national level. However, there is a lot of discussion going on about the appointment of Babul Supriya. Babul will get a big responsibility in the grassroots, such was the rumor spread during his change of party. Many said that Babul would be an important minister. Needless to say, even though that has not happened yet, the importance of grassroots is slowly increasing.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 10, 2022, 10:18 IST

Tags: Babul supriyo, TMC