Babul Supriyo | Dilip Ghosh: TMC Candidate from Bullygunge attacks BJP MP Dilip Ghosh

#Kolkata: While in the BJP, Babul Supriya has been involved in debates and counter-comments with Dilip Ghosh on several occasions. Especially after leaving the ministry, Dilip Ghosh made multiple comments about Babul’s Facebook post. Babul hit her equally in the tweet. Even after leaving the BJP, the people of Bengal have seen the artillery of Dilip-Babul (Babul Supriyo | Dilip Ghosh). This time, even after announcing his name as a Trinamool candidate in the by-election from Baliganj, Dilip Ghosh was once again attacked by Babul Supriyo.

Read more: Babul in the campaign to announce the name! Joraful painted on the wall of Baliganj

Mamata Banerjee has fielded Babul Supriya in Baliganj Assembly by-election this time. After the name was announced, Babul (Babul Supriyo | Dilip Ghosh) took to the field on Monday. In Baliganj, his game has started by writing on the wall in the by-election field. Trinamool candidate Babul Supriya confronted the journalists on Monday. It was there that he thanked Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee and simultaneously attacked Dilip Ghosh and Tathagata Roy.

Since ystrday several @ BJP4Bengal leaders congratulate me • ‘V Happy for u’-they said ew Few of them r my acquaintances beyond politics but MOST are not • Amused to see them sit on TV now as experts to criticize me running frm #Ballygunge #AmusinglyFunnyHypocrites 3ITAITCofficial – Babul Supriyo (uSuPriyoBabul) March 14, 2022

On this day, Babul said, “I have been responding to Dilip Ghosh’s (Babul Supriyo | Dilip Ghosh) comments for so long! But it is difficult to say anything in his words.” Even though Dilip Ghosh lied, Babul Supriyo (Trinamool) made fun of him on this day. He said, “He has forgotten that he is younger than me in politics. We all know where he was before he came to Bengal. Not only that, the former BJP leader also attacked Dilip Ghosh as an ‘entertainment factor’. However, the former BJP state has not yet commented on this.” President.

Read more: No disturbance over getting or not getting posts in the municipality, strong message from Trinamool

Babul Supriyo (Babul Supriyo | Dilip Ghosh) said, “Go for a walk in the park every morning … and say something, and get food! That’s what everyone is up to all day.” After that, Babul directly challenged Dilip Ghosh. He said, “I know Asansol like the palm of my hand! I know ordinary people. But does Dilip Ghosh know Kharagpur? I will talk when I see Kharagpur again. The way I used to walk in Asansol with the love of people, he showed me one kilometer walk in Kharagpur!”

In this way, the former Union Minister of BJP directly challenged the BJP leader (Dilip Ghosh) on this day. However, Dilip Ghosh has not yet commented on the matter. It is to be noted that on this day, praise and gratitude of Mamata Banerjee can be heard on the face of Babul. He said, “I left politics. My sister brought me back. I will work in Bengal as per her instructions.

Read more: Two councilors killed in one day in the state Walk out BJP

Babul Supriyo said, “I will do my best to maintain the dignity of his trust. The role of MLA is a big responsibility. The MLA of this center was the proverbial Subrata Mukherjee. Mamata Banerjee is with Mamata Banerjee, so I hope, and will try to win by a record margin.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 15, 2022, 10:33 IST

Tags: Babul supriyo, Bengal Bypoll, Dilip Ghosh