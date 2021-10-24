Babul Supriyo Goa Visit: ‘Assignment’ is starting from Sunday, Trinamool’s Babul Supriya in the first big responsibility!

#Kolkata: Today, Babul Supriyo, who has joined the BJP from the grassroots, is going to take on a big responsibility from Sunday. Since coming to power for the third time in the state, Mamata Banerjee’s party has been trying to pose a tough challenge to the BJP by forming organizations in foreign states. In that sense, the Trinamool has taken Tripura, Assam as well as Goa as its recent ‘targets’. And it is clear from their program that the Trinamool is vying to win the Goa Assembly elections in 2022. The Trinamool Congress has started campaigning for next year’s Goa Assembly elections on Monday, October 25. The campaign is called Goenchi Navi Sakal. And Babul Supriya will start this program starting from Panaji. Trinamool MP Saugat Roy will be with him. And Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee is going to Goa on October 26. At that time, the former MP of Asansol was staying in Goa.

Honored & thankful to party for entrusting this responsibility .. Whatever I do at any given point of time, I do it with all my heart • Committed to give my best towards this assignment too derekobrienmp SaugataRoyMP @AITCofficial https://t.co/22okn3LpT6 – Babul Supriyo (uSuPriyoBabul) October 22, 2021

Babul recently resigned as an MP from Asansol. Ever since then, the speculation was growing, what responsibility will the Trinamool give to the former Union Minister? Eventually that speculation came to an end. According to the Trinamool Congress, the party is sending Babul to Goa as the first ‘assignment’. He thanked the grassroots leadership in a tweet after the party announced the verdict of Babul’s visit to Goa. “I am honored and grateful to the team for giving me this responsibility,” he wrote. Whatever I do, I will do with my heart. I am determined to do my best in this assignment. ”

According to political sources, it is yet to be decided whether Babul will be re-elected as a Member of Parliament in Asansol or in the state cabinet. Giving ‘Didi’s’ team. Babul cited the reason for leaving the BJP as he was a player in the first XI, but that was not possible in the BJP. But Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are giving him a chance to work for our Bengalis. That is why he once happily joined the ‘enemy’ camp. And the Trinamool is also explaining to him with responsibility, ‘Mamata Banerjee speaks.’

Incidentally, Babul Supriya announced after losing the Union Ministry post, that he will not do politics anymore. He also claimed that he had only one party and that he wanted to be a believer in one faith. Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo’s announcement did not last long. Leaving the BJP, he joined the Trinamool directly holding the hand of Abhishek Banerjee. And the BJP has been attacked as a ‘crab party’. And it has become clear that the grassroots will give him responsibility. The political circles think that sending Babul to Goa as the first ‘assignment’ is the beginning of that big responsibility.