Babul Supriyo: ‘He has no value’, against whom Babul Supriyo roared! Nomination submitted in a moment

#Kolkata: Trinamool candidate Babul Supriyo will submit his nomination on Monday on the instructions of Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee. Babul went to the Survey Building in Alipore at 10.30 am to submit his nomination papers. Earlier, he said, “I am very happy. I am submitting the nomination at the time when the party leader asked me to do so. Couvid could not bring wife, child for the rule. Feeling bad. But I never broke the Kovid rule. The leader directed to submit nomination today. So I gave it today. “

He then targeted the BJP. “I came from another party,” he said. I will not fall into their trap. Just work for the people. If changing parties is a crime, what about the leaders who have come to the BJP from the Congress? My bird’s eye date is 12th. When I played in that team, I gave my best there. This time I will play in this team, I will play better than before. “

Read more: Cyclone Ashani is being created today, but not directly, but also a big impact in Bengal! What’s going to happen?

Incidentally, Babul Supriya became the second worker of Baliganj on Sunday night. At the end of the meeting, Babul’s challenge was, “I have doubts about how many of those who won the BJP Lok Sabha will be able to stand for election in 2024.” I will tell Kaya (BJP candidate from Baliganj) not to worry too much about me. Think first about the cloud team. “

Babul also targeted the new state secretary of CPIM, Mohammad Selim. In his words, “He has no value. CPIM is moving backwards. The people behind are being brought in without giving any responsibility to the newcomers. You can’t win any day by yourself. I will not answer his words.

Read more: ‘Center money party promotion, used kids!’ Dilip Ghosh was blown away! Where did you fly?

Despite the by-elections, high-profile elections are going to be held in Kolkata. Candidate Babul Supriya in that vote. That’s the talk of the town on Monday’s political issue. According to the calendar, Babul Supriya came to Alipore Survey Building at 10:30 am on Monday to submit his nomination. A year ago, he submitted his nomination on March 22 on behalf of Padma Shibir for the Tollygunge seat in the high profile assembly elections in Bengal. Babul was accompanied by Pael Sarkar, a former BJP candidate and actress. Padma Shibir has nothing to do with the two of them Babul exchanged flowers and took to the field to fight for the grassroots, one of the BJP’s rivals in Baliganj, next to Taliganj.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 21, 2022, 10:54 IST

Tags: Babul supriyo, Bengal BJP, TMC