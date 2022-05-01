Babul Supriyo | Jagdeep Dhankhar: Governor’s ‘Benazir’ will finally be sworn in with permission, but ‘sad’ Babul Supriya! What is the reason?

#Kolkata: 6 Governor Jagdeep Dhankharai was a thorn in the side of Babul Supriya’s swearing in as MLA. In the end, even though that complication was reduced, the governor ’empowered’ Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee, avoiding Biman Banerjee, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, again for Babul’s oath. Earlier, Governor Dhankhar had done the same with the oath of Shobhandev Chattopadhyay. Many believe that this incident was on the part of the Governor due to the ‘conflict’ with Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Babul Supriya tweeted on Friday. He wrote, “I am very disappointed with the delay (in spite of everything) of my ‘Ishpath’ as ​​a legislator. It has already been two weeks since Baliganj elected me as their representative. I think there is reason to think that Hon’ble Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar could have been a little more kind to me. My job now is to practice patience. “

Thank you Sir • But with all gratefulness & respect you know I have for you for your kind gesture in an unsavory ‘situation’, I confess with utter humility (& due respect to Hon’ble Dy Speaker) that I am sad that I hv been denied my pleasure to take the oath frm Honble Speaker Sir🙏 https://t.co/N4mb1BPoIr – Babul Supriyo (uSuPriyoBabul) April 30, 2022

Incidentally, while he was a BJP minister, the governor went to Jadavpur University to rescue Babul Supriya. And this time, as the victorious Trinamool MLA, he was the one who became the ‘obstacle’ in the oath of Babul Supriya. Unprecedented complications arose around Babylon’s swearing. Trinamool alleges that at the root of this was the state’s constitutional chief governor. Controversy seems to have become commonplace around any swearing-in during the tenure of the current governor. This time too he was no exception.

After the just-concluded Baliganj Assembly by-election, the winning Trinamool candidate Babul Supriya was prepared for the swearing in and sent to Raj Bhavan. Permission was sought from the Legislative Assembly for the Governor so that the swearing-in ceremony could be conducted from the Legislative Assembly. In that case the principal can read the oath to him. But as soon as he received the letter, the governor bent down. He sent the affidavit file back to the assembly by imposing some ‘conditions’ on the assembly. But what is that condition? Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he would sign the file only after getting answers to all the questions he has raised so far regarding the assembly. Governor Dhankhar also summoned the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly to Raj Bhavan to give an explanation for this. Although the news is in state assembly sources, all the questions of the governor have already been answered. There are no questions left to answer.



In the aftermath of the conflict, Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee was given the responsibility of swearing in Babul instead of Speaker Biman Banerjee. Of course, Babul also tweeted about that. He wrote that he was sorry for not being able to take the oath from the speaker. However, the ruling Trinamool Congress is satisfied with the fact that Babul is about to be sworn in. 3

