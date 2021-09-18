Babul Supriyo Joins TMC: ‘Babul was the property of BJP’

#Kolkata: Babul Supriyo joins TMC to ‘re-enter politics’. This is what BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta wrote after joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC). At the same time, he has commented that Babul Supriya is an asset of BJP. BJP’s Asansol MP and former Union Minister Babul Supriyo Joins TMC officially joined the grassroots today. A few days ago, Babul Supriya announced his resignation from politics. However, he said at the time that he had not decided to retire from politics to join any other party.

After that, Babul Supriyo joins TMC on Saturday. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee himself handed over the Trinamool flag to Babul Supriya at his Camac Street office. Derek O’Brien was also present at this Mahendrakshan.

Swapan Dasgupta wrote in a tweet about Babul Supriyo joining the Trinamool At the same time, he writes that those like us for whom the BJP is committed for life, will continue to fight – even in adverse circumstances, we will continue that fight.

By the way, Babul Supriyo Joins TMC said that he will leave the room of politics and choose the profession of social service. But that did not happen at all, Babul remained within the boundaries of politics. Why this decision, Babul himself revealed in the press conference. “He is resigning from the post of Asansol MP. He added that this has happened in the last three or four days.”

In Babul’s words, “I said from the bottom of my heart to leave politics (Babul Supriyo on TMC joining). I wanted to work as a Bengali. The word was in my mind. It happened in the last three or four days. Everyone told me. “

