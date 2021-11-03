Babul Supriyo: ‘Knife answer from behind’, Babul Supriyo sprinkles salt on BJP’s cut! Also made predictions

#Kolkata: Babul Supriyo has already resigned as an MP, and since then the old party has stepped up its attacks on the BJP several times. The BJP and their leaders are being harshly criticized on social media. He did not hesitate to call the BJP a crab party recently. And he has repeatedly made it clear to the grassroots that he has come to work for the people. After the results of the four assembly by-elections were announced by that Babul Supriya, the new party is as excited about the victory of the Trinamool as it is about the BJP. At the same time, he hinted that the BJP is going to collapse in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congratulate Honble #Didi MataMamataOfficial & @AITCofficial for a clean sweep in the WB #ByeElections • JPBJP got what it deserves • Wil see how many seats this Anti-Janata Party of uncouth incompetent leaders, who backstab & ill-treat their grassroot level loyalists, wins in 2024 – Babul Supriyo (uSuPriyoBabul) November 2, 2021

The results of Shantipur, Dinhata, Gosaba and Kharadha by-elections were released on Tuesday. Apart from Shantipur, the bail of Gerua Shibir has been confiscated in the remaining three centers. Narendra Modi-Amit Shah’s party has also pushed for by-elections in Rajasthan, Karnataka, West Bengal, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Himachal Pradesh. After that, the grassroots leaders launched a simultaneous attack. Babul also joined in the balance. On Twitter, Babul wrote, “Congratulations to Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress for a great victory in the Bengal by-elections. And the BJP has got what they deserve. We will see how many seats the disqualified leaders of the Janata Opposition can win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

What good can @ BJP4India do to the people of India when it betrays, humiliates & backstabs it’s own loyal workers who hv wholeheartedly shed their sweat & blood for their party? Check HOW MANY senior leaders, once pillars of @ BJP4India , are now strong dissidents !! abhishekaitc https://t.co/nFB1iqgmwK – Babul Supriyo (uSuPriyoBabul) November 2, 2021

In fact, even while in the party, Babul had a cordial relationship with a section of the state BJP leadership. He had a heated argument with former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. That Babul further wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, “How much better the BJP can do for the citizens of India as it has betrayed, harassed and stabbed its own dedicated workers!” The team workers gave sweat and blood for the team. Take a look at how many senior BJP leaders are now fierce opponents of the party.

Incidentally, Babul Supriya lost his post of Union Minister and announced that he would no longer be in the world of politics. He added, he has only one team, one faith so he wants to be a believer. But that announcement by former Union Minister Babul (Babul Supriyo) did not last long. He left the BJP and joined the Trinamool directly holding the hand of Abhishek Banerjee. And since then, one of the BJP’s most outspoken critics has been Babul Supriya, a former MP from their party.

