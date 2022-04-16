Babul Supriyo: Laugh for yourself, but Babul still remembers Asansol! What he said …

#Kolkata: Political analysts are looking at the results of the Baliganj by-election. Because in that center, the grassroots star candidate Babul Supriyo (Babul Supriyo), who left the BJP and wrote his name in the grass. However, due to the by-election, the turnout was much lower in Baliganj. But Trinamool candidate Babul has gone ahead from the first round. According to the latest news, Babul Supriya is leading with 10651 votes at the end of 14 rounds in Baliganj. Although the gap has been reduced a lot. However, to be sure of victory, Babul said, “I am standing in a place like Baliganj. Wide smile, time will come. I am more happy with Asansol. I knew Shatrughna Sinha would win, but the BJP should have won by such a margin. Asansol is always special to me. We will all work together. “

CPIM candidate Saira Shah Halim has emerged as Babul’s closest rival. He came up in second place. And BJP candidate Keya Ghosh has moved to the third position. Which is undoubtedly a great inconvenience to the Gerua camp. At the end of 14 rounds, Trinamool candidate Babul got 37021 votes, notably CPIM candidate Saira Shah Halim got 26170 votes, third place BJP candidate got 6391 votes and Congress candidate got only 473 votes.

In all, 19 rounds of votes are to be counted in Baliganj. But with only 41 per cent of the votes cast in Baliganj, the Election Commission expects the picture of the by-election results to be clear in a short time.



Incidentally, as many by-elections have been held since the last assembly election, the rise of the Left as an opposition is particularly noticeable. That trend is also being noticed in the case of Baliganj. But the way the BJP candidate has reached the third position in Baliganj is undoubtedly of concern to the Gerua camp.

In Asansol, meanwhile, Trinamool candidate Shatrughan Sinha continues to increase his margins. Shatrughan Sinha is leading with more than one lakh votes.

