September 20, 2021

Babul Supriyo Meets Mamata Banerjee: Babul to Mamata Banerjee

#Kolkata: The day after joining the Trinamool, Babul Supriyo held a marathon press conference. At a press conference at a hotel in the city on Sunday, Tui argued that he had quarreled with Mamata Banerjee in the interest of development as a Union Minister. This time, he is ready to cheat with any BJP minister if needed for the same reason. He also said that he will meet ‘Mamata Di’ on Monday. Similarly, when the city of Calcutta was submerged, Babul Supriya crossed the second Hooghly Bridge and went to Nabanna. As of the writing of this report, Babul has reached Navanne.

