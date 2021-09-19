Babul Supriyo next move | Trinamool came, this time? Political speculation is rampant around the new innings in Babul

#Kolkata: Become a Minister of State? Or a Rajya Sabha MP? Babul Supriyo, a BJP MP from Asansol, who has just joined the grassroots, is facing such a possibility (Babul Supriyo next move). However, Babul said in his own words, “Wait 2-3 days. The team will make the right decision.”

According to sources, Babul Supriya will resign from the post of MP next Tuesday. In order to win him over from Asansol, Narendra Modi said on May 4, 2014, “I want Parliament, I want Babul”. For now, all that is past. A large section of the political arena is waiting to see what is going to happen in the grassroots Babul’s new innings (Babul Supriyo next move).

Last week, Arpita Ghosh abruptly resigned from the Rajya Sabha. The Trinamool Congress brought him in charge of the organization. Regarding Arpita’s resignation as a Member of Parliament, party sources said that with the goal of 2024 in mind, the party wants to send a nationally known person to the post in the coming days. Discussions started with more than one name. Among those names, of course, was Babylon. Suddenly Babul Supriya joins the grassroots on Saturday. Since then, this possibility has become stronger. Is Babul Supriyo going to Rajya Sabha then?

Arpita, who became an MP in 2020, has a term in the Rajya Sabha till 2025. With the strength in the hands of the grassroots at the moment, Babul’s victory in the Rajya Sabha is certain. As a result, it is believed that Babul will be seen as an MP in the coming days.

On the other hand, Babul has uttered the word opportunity more than once by joining the popular grassroots. There, he said, “there is such a great opportunity to work for the people of Bengal.” And that’s where the speculation started. Then will Babul Supriya be seen in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet? Incidentally, Babul Supriya will go to meet Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday afternoon.

In that case, he may have to win one of the remaining by-elections It has been decided that Shobhandev Chatterjee will contest from this seat only. On the other hand, Maniktala MLA Sadhan Pandey has fallen seriously ill. He is also the state’s consumer protection minister. If he resigns for physical reasons, there could be a by-election. However, Sadhan Pandey’s daughter Shreya Pandey is already very active in that seat

However, from his experience as a member of the Union Cabinet, all eyes are on whether former banker Babul Supriya will become the face of the state cabinet.