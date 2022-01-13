Babul Supriyo: NM and AS, two new targets Babul Supriyo! A mockery of the ‘biggest team in the world’

#Kolkata: At one time he was one of the confidants of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that ‘jewel in the eye’ Babul Supriyo is now at the grassroots. Prime Minister Modi, who has left the BJP and joined the grassroots, has repeatedly fired at Home Minister Amit Shah. Earlier, Babul said, “I don’t think the Prime Minister likes Bengalis. That is why in the last 6 years, not a single person from Bengal has become a full minister. ” And this time Babul targeted Modi-Shah for employment in the country.

With the Job Market hitting the lowest low in decades, u’ll easily relate to this 👇that Politicians do not care abt the next generation • Look at @ BJP4India – the party that boasts to be the largest party in the world is a 2-Man Army – NM or AS – Their way or Highway @ Swamy39 pic.twitter.com/R0gSWNCBKJ – Babul Supriyo (uSuPriyoBabul) January 13, 2022

Targeting Modi-Shah on Twitter, Babul Supriya wrote, “The job market has reached its lowest point in decades. You will easily relate to the fact that politicians do not care about the next generation. The BJP, which boasts of being the largest party in the world, is the 2-man army. NM or AS – their way or highway. ”That is to say, the former Union Minister wanted to convey that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are the last word in a party like BJP.

Incidentally, Babul has left the BJP and joined the grassroots holding the hand of Abhishek Banerjee. Although he has not been heard speaking against the Prime Minister or the BJP leadership for some time after the change of party, he has gradually become more and more hostile to the BJP as his relationship with the grassroots has become more spiritual. He also fired directly at the Prime Minister. Babul, who has always been known to be close to the Prime Minister, is the one who labeled the Prime Minister as anti-Bengali.

In fact, it was only after the last cabinet reshuffle that the rhythm changed. Stay away from full ministry, Babul Supriya was also removed from the post of state minister. He then left the BJP. At the time, however, he said he was stepping down from politics. But within a few days, he met Abhishek Banerjee and changed parties. After that, of course, Babul still did not get any big position in the grassroots. However, he is not stopping to attack the BJP. This time his target is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.