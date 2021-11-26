Babul Supriyo: No name in Kolkata candidate list? So in which position is Babul Supriya? Speculation again

#Kolkata: Between his resignation from the BJP and joining the grassroots, he himself said, ‘I am the first eleven player’. So when Babul Supriya, a former MP from Asansol, joined the Trinamool Congress, many in the political circles thought that Babul would get a big responsibility. With that certainty, his change of party. And there are rumors that the former Asansol MP is planning to be made the mayor of Kolkata by the top Trinamool leadership. But after the marathon meeting in Kalighat on Friday, the list of candidates announced by the Trinamool in 128 wards of Kolkata, it is heard that Babul Supriya is not named. As a result, speculation about the political future of Babylon has resumed in a very natural way.

Rumors were rife that Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandyopadhyay had put Babul ahead in the race for the Kolkata mayoral post. So the chances with Babel were increasing. There was speculation within the party that Firhad Hakim, the current mayor of Kolkata and minister of state, would no longer get a ticket in the by-elections following the ‘one man, one post’ policy. So the possibility that Babul Supriya could be the claimant of that position was getting stronger. In particular, Babul was not given any post after he was brought from the BJP.

State opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari scoffed at Babul and said, “If there is power, Babul Supriya will stand for election in Asansol again.” I will not answer everything. ”At the same time, Babul himself said that he came to the grassroots because he would get the responsibility to work for the Bengalis. So the speculation about Babylon was growing day by day.

But after the publication of the list of Trinamool candidates on this day, the speculation about the absence of Babul Supriya has started again. He himself has said that Babul will not run for the Rajya Sabha seat. Sushmita Deb and Luisinho Faleiro have also been nominated for the two vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha. Babylon is still without a foothold. So what is the destination of Trinamool Babul Supriya? The speculation is not stopping.