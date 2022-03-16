Babul Supriyo: No role in that ‘boy’ of Subrata! Everyone is amazed at Babul’s ‘fame’ in Ekdalia

#Kolkata: He says in words, ‘Dawn on Mars, feet on Mercury, whatever you want.’ Like this proverb, Babul Supriyo did his important work on Mars before starting the campaign on Wednesday. Babul and his family visited the house of the late Minister of State Subrata Mukherjee and arranged a courtesy call on his wife. Babul Supriya, the Trinamool candidate of Baliganj by-election, went to the house of the former MLA of Baliganj to pay his respects and explain, ‘I am your man’. Former BJP MP and Union Minister Babul Supriya has repeatedly sought to get rid of his former Gerua identity.

Babul came out of the house with Subrata Mukherjee and appeared at Ekdalia Evergreen Club. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. He played one board and got 13 points. Singer Babul’s skill as a player was undoubtedly understood. He has always excelled in other sports including football favorite Babul Supriya Carrom. If Babul is asked at the end of the game, will it be played in Baliganj?

In reply, the Trinamool candidate replied, “There is no need to say that the game will be played all the time. The game will be played. Many games can be played without saying it. I want to work according to the responsibility given by Didi.” After meeting Subrata Mukherjee’s family, he reached his favorite Ekdalia Club and played carom with the members. What message did you want to convey? Did the campaign start before the campaign? Babul Supriya’s clear answer, “I love sports. I came to visit Subratada’s favorite club with Debashishdar. I saw the game was going on so I got down. There is nothing different between it. But I checked myself to see if I still had the skill. Don’t look for politics in everything. “

Remember the first conversation with Subrata Mukherjee? Babul thought for a moment about the old days. “I didn’t come to politics then. I was just singing. I was eating bananas and eggs at Sujitdar’s blood donation camp in Laketown. But I didn’t give blood. Suddenly I saw Subrata coming and noticing me. My acquaintance was very funny. He was a funny man. Sometimes when I was in BJP he used to make fun of me as a shorts minister. But that was true. Why didn’t a Union full minister from Bengal lead the BJP? I left the party. To disrespect the Bengalis. “

Babul Supriya, who is optimistic about his own victory, does not want to talk more. The clear answer to the question of how much the margin will be, “I do not think about the responsibility to fulfill it. My goal is to be a partner in the development of Bengal. I will fulfill all the responsibilities given by Didi to the letter.”

