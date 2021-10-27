Babul Supriyo Resignation: Babul Supriyo is the ‘ex’ near the ‘heart’ with the formal separation!

#Kolkata: Babul Supriyo ended his political career by losing the post of Union Minister. Finally, he responded to the call of Abhishek Banerjee. He left the BJP and joined the grassroots. Babul said that he wants to work for Bengal and Bengalis with the blessings of ‘Didi’ in mind. However, his resignation as MP was not without controversy. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari scoffed at Babul. However, Babul said in advance that he would resign as soon as the speaker had time. Finally, on October 19, he met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted his resignation letter. It is reported that the speaker has finally accepted the resignation letter of Babul. As a result, he officially became the former MP of Asansol.

With the resignation letter to the Speaker, however, Babul Supriya set the tone against the old party BJP. He stabbed the BJP on Facebook. Earlier, opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari had targeted Babul and said, “Disclose the agreement reached with PC Vipo, Babul Supriya.” Babul interpreted this comment of Shuvendu in his usual manner. He told Shuvendu to give moral lessons inside the house. In other words, Shuvendu’s father Shishir Adhikari and brother Divyendu Adhikari, who are still known as Trinamool MPs, counter-attacked Shuvendu.

Not only that, Babul did not hesitate to call BJP a crab party. And he has repeatedly made it clear to the grassroots that he has come to work for the people. Babul Supriya has already been sent to Goa, which is under the watchful eye of the grassroots. Last Sunday, he went to Goa with a Trinamool delegation. Babul was also at the beginning of the campaign for the Goa Assembly polls on the 25th.

Incidentally, Babul Supriya lost the Union Ministry post and declared that he will not do politics anymore. He also declared that he has only one party, one faith, so he wants to be a believer. But that announcement of the former Union Minister did not last long. Abhishek Banerjee left the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress. But after that? Although not yet announced, it is clear that the grassroots are going to give him a big responsibility, even Babul himself has repeatedly made it clear to the public. The Trinamool has already sent Babul to Goa. And after the official resignation of Asansol MP, rumors have started circulating about him again, so will Babul Supriya stand from Asansol again, just for the grassroots instead of the party?