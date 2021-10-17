October 17, 2021

Babul Supriyo Resigns: Finally got the time, Babul Supriyo is going to make a big decision on Tuesday!

#Kolkata: He lost his central ministry and declared that he would no longer be involved in politics. He even said that he is a believer in one particular party, one faith. Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo’s announcement did not last long. He left the BJP and switched directly to the grassroots. But after that? Although not yet announced, it is clear that the grassroots are going to give him a big responsibility, even Babul himself has repeatedly made it clear. At the same time, he made it clear that he would not leave the BJP and hold on to the party’s MP post. He asked for time to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. As soon as he gets that, he will resign from the post of MP. Finally that time came. According to sources, the speaker has given time to Babul next Tuesday, October 19. On the same day, Babul will go to Delhi and resign from the post of Asansol MP.

Incidentally, the day Babul Supriya announced his resignation from the BJP, the speculation about Asansol MPs joining the grassroots started. However, dispelling those speculations, he wrote in a long post on Facebook, ‘I am not going to any other party. Trinamool, Congress, CPM, nowhere. Absolutely sure. No one called me, I’m not going anywhere. I am a supporter along the way. I have always supported Mohun Bagan. The BJP is the only party in Bengal. Not only that, Babul also wrote, ‘If you want to do social service, you can do it without being in politics. I tidy myself up a little first, then ….. ‘ However, that did not last long. Babul joined the Trinamool holding the hand of Abhishek Banerjee, the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool.

Since then, the BJP has raised questions about Babul. Gerua Shibir was also mocking why Babul is not resigning from the post of MP. But he made it clear that he would resign after meeting face-to-face with the speaker. When there was a controversy over this, Babul took a copy of the letter sent to the Speaker on Twitter and wrote, ‘I send my letter to the Hon’ble Speaker’s High Office rather than the time of the meeting. An acknowledgment of that letter has also been received from the office of Shraddhaya Sir. I am making the same request again. MP Saugat Roy has also given a letter to this effect. In other words, Babul clarified the letter sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Twitter, saying that he has not been able to resign from the post of MP yet due to lack of time on the part of the Speaker.

According to sources, Babul Supriya finally got it at that time. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha gave him time on October 19. That is why Babul is going to resign from the Lok Sabha on the same day, such is the news in the Trinamool sources.





