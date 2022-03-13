Babul Supriyo | Shatrughan Sinha: Big surprise for the grassroots in the by-election! Standing is Babul Supriya, Asansol but another big name

March 13, 2022

#Kolkata: As soon as the assembly elections in five states were over, the drumbeat of the elections in West Bengal rang again According to the Central Election Commission, by-elections will be held on April 12 in Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and Ballygunge Bye Election constituency. The results of the election will be announced on 16 April And then the grassroots took a big decision. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Sunday that the party’s candidates in the Asansol Lok Sabha by-elections are Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo in the Baliganj Assembly by-elections. Announcing the names of the two in a tweet, Mamata Banerjee wrote, “Joy Hind, Joy Bangla, Joy Ma-Mati-Manush.”

Babul Supriya was a BJP MP from Asansol. But he resigned as an MP and joined the grassroots. As a result, by-election is being held in that seat On the other hand, after the death of Subrata Mukherjee, Baliganj Assembly constituency is also without MLAs. When he left the BJP and came to the grassroots, Babul said, “He wants to play in the first eleven. But it is not going to be done in BJP. In the end, that possibility grew stronger.


In the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, there was speculation as to whether Babul Supriya would be the Trinamool candidate again. At the same time, political circles are curious as to whether the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency can hold the BJP after the huge grassroots victory in the Assembly elections and subsequent by-elections. In this situation, Trinamool gave a big surprise by fielding Shatrughna Sinha in Asansol. On the other hand, it is clear that Babul will also be given the responsibility this time.

Apart from West Bengal, by-elections will be held on the same day in three Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra, the Central Election Commission said in a statement. The notification of all these by-elections will be issued on March 18 The last day to submit nominations is March 24 The last day for withdrawal of nomination is March 26

