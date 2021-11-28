Babul Supriyo: ‘Special love for Kolkata’! But what? One of Babul Supriya’s remarks caused a commotion again

#Kolkata: When he left the BJP and joined the grassroots, he himself said, ‘I am the first eleven player’. So when Babul Supriya, a former MP from Asansol, joined the grassroots, many in the political circles thought that Babul had switched parties with the assurance of getting a big post. And there were rumors that the Trinamool was planning to appoint a former Asansol MP as the mayor of Kolkata. But after the marathon meeting in Kalighat last Friday, the Trinamool announced its candidate list in 128 wards of Kolkata, but Babul Supriyar was not named. Then, naturally, speculation about the political future of Babylon began again. But that speculation took another turn. Speaking of his special love for Kolkata, Babul also got involved in the campaign for Calcutta pre-election.

On Sunday, Babul Supriya came down in support of Asim Basu, the Trinamool candidate of Ward No. 60 of Kolkata Municipality. The former Union Minister also played indoor football. However, the BJP has been making constant jokes about not fielding Babul as its candidate. In that context, Babul can be heard saying in front of the media, “When I do what I do with my mind. I want to beat Mohun Bagan if I play in East Bengal, I want to beat East Bengal if I play in Mohun Bagan. Wherever I am, I work hard. Is it wrong to move forward in life? Not at all. I will fulfill whatever responsibility is given to me. “

After that Babul brought up the topic of Kolkata from himself and said, “And there is a special love for Kolkata, I will destroy myself.” He is not a candidate. And here is the statement of a section of the political circles, the absence of names in the list of candidates does not mean that the opportunity will not come to Babul, it may not be. It may be that the Trinamool will give ‘responsibility’ to Babul after winning the Kolkata by-election.

In this context, many are saying that the Trinamool has not announced the name of any mayoral candidate this time. Party secretary general Perth Chatterjee said, “After winning, the councilors will decide on this. No names are being announced right now. ” Even Firhad Hakim, a member of the party, was re-nominated despite the one-post policy, but he was not declared the mayoral candidate. Meanwhile, rumors were circulating that Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee had fielded Babul ahead of the mayoral race in Kolkata. But then many people thought that the possibility was over as Babul’s name was not in the list of Trinamool candidates. But part of the party is now saying that all possibilities about Babul should not be blown away now.