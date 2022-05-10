Babul’s new innings on Wednesday, Baliganj MLA to take oath on Wednesday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Finally, the complexity of the cut 6 Finally, Babul Supriya is taking oath as MLA Tomorrow, at 12:30 pm, he will take oath in the assembly Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee will administer the oath to him

The results of the Baliganj assembly by-election were announced on April 18 But the return of the governor’s swearing-in file has prevented Babul from becoming MLA In the end, the winning candidate in Baliganj by-election is going to take oath almost 25 days after winning the by-election.

Read more: Rahul Dravid will be in the BJP’s youth front program? What is the truth?

Earlier, Babel’s affidavit file was sent to the governor by the parliamentary office for approval. But he returned the file asking for more information When the file was re-sent, the governor allowed Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee to read the affidavit instead of Speaker Biman Banerjee.

But Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee told the Parliamentary Office that he was unable to read the oath. Ashisbabu was bent on arguing that it would be disrespectful to Speaker Biman Banerjee if he took the oath of office as Deputy Speaker. However, this time he has agreed to read the oath as directed by the governor As a result, even though Speaker Biman Banerjee was present, Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee will administer oath to Babul Supriya in front of him on Wednesday.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 10, 2022, 18:36 IST

Tags: Babul supriyo