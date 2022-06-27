Back to School: A mango 500 rupees! On the first day of school after the summer vacation, the students were greeted with various fruits including Maharghya Kohitur.

Kolkata: The school reopened after many days. Happy teachers to students. However, today is not the first day of school, the younger students are welcomed with various fruits. Arrangements are also made by the school authorities to feed the fruits to the students. The joy of opening a school for him, the extra debt owed to him is the fruit festival in the school. The festival was held on Monday at Green Park Shiksha Sadan Primary School in Rajpur Sonarpur Municipality area.

Many have lost interest in the school due to the school being closed during the Corona period. The main objective of this government primary school is to make the students go to school by organizing a different kind of festival in the school one day instead of studying. On the school bench on Monday, instead of books, various fruit ceremonies were held. Through this fruit festival, the young students are also introduced to different types of fruits. Parents are happy with this initiative of the school. A fruit festival was organized on Monday at Green Park Shiksha Sadan Primary School under Rajpur Sonarpur Municipality area. Local MLA Firdausi Begum inaugurated the festival by distributing fruits to the students. Nazrul Ali Mandal, chairman of the municipality and a member of the council was also present.

Read more: Want to stay healthy from cold and fever in the rainy season? Here are some simple tips

Soumitra Kar, the headmaster of the school, said, “Our initiative is aimed at increasing the interest of the younger students in the school as well as the introduction of unfamiliar fruits.” Guava to Musumbi, Pineapple to Watermelon. A combination of assorted fruits. However, one of the attractions of Kohitu mango. The price of one mango is 500 rupees. What are the characteristics of this mango? This mango cannot be cut with a metal knife. As soon as it is cut, the taste and color of the mango are lost. Kohitu mango is cut with a wooden knife.

Read more: Not just smiles, but tears are needed to stay healthy

Enthusiasm can also be noticed among the parents from the students in getting acquainted with this Kohitu mango. According to school authorities, the Kohitu mango was brought from a recent mango festival at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. All in all, I am very happy to be able to participate in the flower festival like flowers. Undoubtedly, everyone has appreciated the exceptional organization of Green Park School on this day.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: June 27, 2022, 17:25 IST

Tags: Mango, School, Summer Vacation