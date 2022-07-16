Badal session from Monday, Trinamool MPs to go soon after July 21 – News18 Bangla

#New Delhi: The Trinamool did not attend the all-party meeting called by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha today. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today held a meeting with the leaders of all parties after banning the list of unparliamentary words and dharna protests in Parliament premises. The meeting was held at Sangsad Bhavan at 4 pm.

It has already been informed by the Trinamool that the representatives of the party will not be able to attend today’s all-party meeting due to the preparation of the Martyrs’ Day program on 21st July. Trinamool leader in Lok Sabha Sudeep Banerjee has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla explaining the reasons for his absence from the all-party meeting.

Read more: Modi government is giving dust in the eyes, Trinamool is boycotting the all-party meeting by complaining

The replacement session of the Parliament begins on Monday. Before that, the Speaker discussed the various guidelines issued by the Parliament recently. According to the guidelines issued by the Parliament Secretariat, from now on, no protest, dharna, hunger strike or any religious ceremony can be held in the Parliament premises. The opposition alleges that the Modi government has taken this step to protect the face of the government.

Read more: BJP has nominated Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President!

Incidentally, a day ago, the Parliament Secretariat published the list of unparliamentary words. That debate hasn’t stopped yet. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla clarified his stance on the matter amid debate over the ban on the use of certain words in Parliament. He made it clear that no word has been declared invalid in the Parliament. There were already certain words, which were called unparliamentary, before that was revealed by publishing a certain book. This time we put that list on the internet with the aim of reducing the use of paper. So this argument makes no sense.

No word is unparliamentary in Parliament. The list of unparliamentary words released by Parliament includes abuse, disgraceful, juggling, drama, tyrannical, corrupt, tyrannical, tyrannical, Khalistani. Also the word Jaichand has been placed in the list of unparliamentary words. The word covid spreader has also been placed on the list of unparliamentary words.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 16, 2022, 22:20 IST

Tags: 21 July, TMC