baguiati young woman was allegeedly cheated by ballygunge businessman, who was held by police – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Baguiati police have arrested a businessman on charges of having sex and grabbing land with the promise of marriage. The accused businessman is a resident of Baliganj in South Kolkata. It is learned that a young woman from Baguio had been in a relationship with him for the past few years. Allegedly, the businessman also had intercourse with the young woman with the promise of marriage. It is alleged that the businessman later refused to marry the girl and threatened to kill her.

The girl then lodged a complaint at Baguiati police station. The accused businessman has been arrested by the police of Baguiati police station. The name of the arrested businessman is Jitu Prasad. The arrested businessman will be produced in Barasat court today. The police of Baguiati police station will conduct further investigation in their custody.

On the other hand, today, just a week before the pre-poll on Tuesday, a huge amount of money was recovered from Kolkata (One Crore Cash Recovered From Park Street). On this day, a young man was arrested from Park Street along with one crore rupees One crore rupees in cash has been recovered from the arrested person. According to the police, the name of the arrested youth is Pritam Pal (28). He is a resident of Maheshtala According to the police, the accused could not give a proper explanation as to why he was carrying this huge amount of money KMC Elections 2021 in Kolkata on 19th December Earlier in the day, the STF arrested the man with Rs 1 crore in cash in front of the Assembly of God Church School on Park Street. Dhrita was taken to Park Street police station and is being interrogated

Anup Chakraborty